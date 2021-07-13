‘Blood going to spill tonight.’ Angry Hooters diner threatens worker, Alabama cops say

An Alabama man is accused of sending threatening messages to a Hooters worker after being asked to leave the restaurant, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Alabama man is accused of sending threats to a worker after being kicked out of a Hooters last week.

Ralph Sydnor Abney, 49, was asked to leave the restaurant in Daphne after reportedly causing a disturbance, according to a news release from the Daphne Police Department.

Abney later sent “several threatening messages” to one of the workers at the restaurant, police said Monday.

One message included a photo of himself with a gun and another had the phrase “blood going to spill tonight,” police say.

Managers at the Hooters closed the restaurant early and sent employees home due to the threat, according to police.

Abney was arrested near his home on Friday, and patrol officer seized the weapon included in the photo he sent to the worker, police say. He was taken to the Baldwin County Jail but has since been released on a $7,500 bond.

Police say he was arrested on “one count of making a Terrorist Threat, a class C felony.”