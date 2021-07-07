North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

Dorian Frost was charged with promotion of prostitution after he attempted human trafficking a child for $800 an hour, the Collin County, Texas, sheriff says.

A North Texas man is accused of trying to prostitute an 8-year-old, officials say.

Dorian Frost, 27, was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18, a first-degree felony, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Frost was arrested in late June after he contacted undercover deputies with an offer of providing the child for $800 per hour, officials say.

Though he used several methods to remain anonymous online, Frost was identified during the investigation, officials say.

He was arrested at his home in Grayson County and jailed on a $350,000 bond.

“This arrest illustrates how despicable and depraved that those involved in human trafficking are,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Police Department assisted in the investigation.