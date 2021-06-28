Woman shot four times by ex-husband hours before child custody hearing, Texas cops say

A man is accused of breaking in to his ex-wife’s home and shooting her four times as their children slept, according to Texas officials. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The early Monday morning shooting in the Houston-area town of Tomball occurred before the man and woman were scheduled to meet in a child custody hearing later that day, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets.

The man is accused of cutting power to the home around 3:15 a.m. and entered through a window with his new girlfriend, KPRC reported. He then opened fire on his former wife with their four children inside the home, according to the TV station.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman is “in stable condition” after the shooting.

The former couple had a “contentious divorce” and the ex-husband has threatened her “new boyfriend multiple times,” Harris County Deputy Investigator John Mook told KTRK.

No one else in the home was injured in the shooting, Gonzalez said.

The couple’s four children are with their grandmother, KTRK reported.

The ex-husband, who was not identified, is believed to have fled after the shooting, according to Gonzalez. Authorities were searching for him early Monday.