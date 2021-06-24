Women used phones to steal over $100,000 from Walmarts across 5 states, AZ police say

Two women scanned products with their phones to walk out without paying at Walmarts in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas, police say.

Two women used their phones to steal more than $100,000 in products from Walmarts in five states, Arizona police say.

Mesa police arrested Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, on June 17 on suspicion of multiple counts of organized retail theft, a press release said.

The two women scanned products with their phones at stores in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas as if they intended to check out using quick pay, police said.

Instead, the women left the stores without paying for the products, police said.

“By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items,” detectives wrote.

In Maricopa County alone, Garcia and Rodriguez stole more than $100,000 in merchandise, the release said. Walmart cooperated with the investigation.

“Thefts of this type can cause retailers to raise prices to compensate for loss,” police wrote. “By arresting thieves who steal large amounts of merchandise, prices are kept at bay for the everyday honest consumer.”