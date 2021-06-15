National

Recalled powder formulas aren’t meant to be baby formulas and might sicken infants

Designed by Nature’s milk powder formulas look like they’re designed to be baby formulas, but that’s exactly why the company recalled its Base Milk Powder, Cow’s Milk Powder and Goat’s Milk Powder.

The California company isn’t changing the labeling to eliminate any confusion just out of aesthetics or consumer convenience, according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

Parents of infants under a year old are warned the recalled formulas, “are deficient in multiple nutrients required for infant formula, and the products have not been tested for the presence of Cronobacter, a pathogen that can be particularly dangerous to infants and is required testing for powdered infant formula.”

This covers the above formulas with an expiration date between May 1, 2021 and June 11, 2022.

For a refund, recall instructions or to get any questions answered, consumers should email recall@designedbynature.net.

