Tornado whips through soccer field, sending dozens of kids running for cover in Texas
A tornado touched down in Tyler, Texas on Tuesday, sending dozens of kids fleeing as it barreled through soccer fields at a local park.
Kids attending a soccer camp took cover in the bathrooms at Lindsey Park, according to Tyler police, as the tornado hit, uprooting trees and tossing equipment across the field.
Police credited coaches and Parks and Recreation staff for ushering the children to safety.
Some reports say as many as 50 kids took shelter at the park, but police say there were 25 at the camp.
Residents spotted the twister as it touched down, video shows.
Some drivers captured video from the road.
Nobody was hurt, outlets report, and minor damage was limited to ruined soccer goals and aluminum seating, toppled trees and broken fencing.
