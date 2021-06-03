Intruder stabs woman in her 70s dozens of times as she lay in bed, Ohio cops say

A woman in her 70s was stabbed 30 times Thursday morning in Ohio, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman in her 70s was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder as she laid in her bed Thursday morning, Ohio police say.

Officers in Mansfield, a northern Ohio town in between Cleveland and Columbus, are now searching for the suspect accused of the random attack.

A man entered the woman’s apartment Thursday morning “by unknown means and began stabbing her as she laid in her bed,” police said. She was stabbed more than 30 times, according to police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for her injuries. Police did not state her condition.

She described the suspect as a male n his late teens to 20s, police said. She also believes she heard another person inside the apartment as she was being attacked.

Officers are going door to door asking residents if they have seen anyone matching the suspect’s description, police wrote on Facebook.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we do not have a motive for the assault at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information into the attack is asked to call Mansfield police at 419-755-9748.