Pizza Hut is bringing back an ‘iconic’ fan-favorite. Here’s what to know

This Dec. 15, 2016, file photo shows a Pizza Hut restaurant in New Orleans. The chain is bringing back The Edge pizza. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) AP

If your favorite part of pizza is the toppings, Pizza Hut has some very good news: It’s bringing back “The Edge.”

Maybe you remember it — the thin-crust, square-sliced pizza was first released in 1997 and became “iconic” for having toppings all the way to the edge (get it?) of the pizza.

Many pizza fans loved the “tavern-style” pie.

“The Edge is a pizza our customers constantly ask us to bring back,” general manager David Graves said in a statement.

The Edge returns to Pizza Hut June 1. Hand-out Pizza Hut

It has returned in four recipes:

The Ultimate, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and tomatoes

The Carnivore, with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and bacon

The Vegetarian, with green peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes

Pepperoni Lover’s, loaded with pepperoni

The pizzas are available starting Tuesday at participating locations and available for a limited time, though Pizza Hut didn’t say for how long.

They can be ordered for delivery, carry out and pick up for $12.99, though prices may be higher in some areas.

Find your nearest Pizza Hut here.

The release comes after the chain relaunched its popular “Book It!” program and soon after released a new Detroit-style pizza, which featured tomato sauce poured over the toppings.

At the end of last year, Pizza Hut also dipped its toes into the plant-based meats market, partnering with Beyond Meat to add two pizzas made with plant-based Italian sausage to menus for a limited time.

