‘Multiple’ deaths, injuries in shooting at California light rail yard, police say

An active shooter opened fire during a union meeting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, CA, killing multiple people, according to police. Screengrab from KGO video

A shooting Wednesday morning at a California light rail yard has left “multiple” people dead, local authorities said at a press briefing.

“There are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” sheriff’s spokesperson Russell Davis said, KGO reported. The shooter is among the dead, Davis said.

“Everything is preliminary,” Davis said, according to The Mercury News. “It just happened.”

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6:34 a.m. at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, The Mercury News reported.

The mother of a worker at the rail yard told KTVU that gunfire erupted during a union meeting.

“The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated,” wrote Mayor Sam Liccardo on Twitter. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the shooter was down.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” Liccardo wrote in a later Twitter post.

Authorities had earlier warned people to stay away from an “active shooter” situation at the facility at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street in the San Francisco Bay Area community.

“We ask for people’s prayers,” said VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress, KGO reported. Childress said the facility is not open to the general public.

The agency operates three light rail lines and more than 70 bus routes, USA Today reported.

It employs more than 2,000 people, according to a VTA informational flier.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that California officials are “monitoring this situation closely.”

California Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Silicon Valley, wrote on Twitter that his “heart breaks for the people killed and injured this morning.”

“But the threat of gun violence is a constant threat in American life — one that we have become so accustomed to that active-shooter exercises are taught in schools and workplaces with the same frequency as fire drills,” Low wrote.

“And I hope we also acknowledge that the status quo on gun violence in this country is unsustainable if we are truly committed to building a safe and just society,” he wrote.

- Active Shooter at VTA Light Rail Yard around 6:45a

- Multiple casualties, extent of injuries being determined

- Suspect deceased

- Employees evacuated

