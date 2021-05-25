Man fires gun to stop neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, California cops say

Escalon police say they arrested Clinton Wilson after he fired a gun into the air to stop a neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, who was injured. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was arrested after he fired his gun to scare off a neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, according to California police.

Escalon police said they responded to a report of gunfire Monday morning and arrested Clinton Wilson for reckless endangerment.

Wilson got into an argument with his neighbor after seeing the neighbor’s dog jump over a fence and noticing that his duck couldn’t walk and was injured, according to police.

Wilson got his .38 caliber pistol from his house and fired the gun into the air and started yelling at the neighbor, authorities said.

The neighbor’s dog was found to be unlicensed and “running at large” by Animal Control, according to police, and the owner was cited.