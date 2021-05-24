Explosion kills man making bombs to pay off lawn mower purchase, Ohio sheriff says

A man building improvised explosive devices to sell for a mower purchase died in an explosion in Jefferson Township, Ohio, Ashtabula County sheriff says. Photo from Plymouth Township Fire Department on Facebook.

An Ohio man died when bombs he was building in his garage exploded, officials say.

The 55-year-old was making improvised explosive devices in a detached garage at his home in Jefferson Township before the blast Saturday, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

The garage was burned to the ground and debris was scattered onto a neighbor’s property when deputies arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. His name wasn’t released as of Monday afternoon.

A neighbor told investigators the man intended the sell the explosives to pay off a lawn mower he bought, officials say.

The state fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation “due to the severity and nature of the incident,” officials say.