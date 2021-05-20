National

Dad hits $1.3 million jackpot just as he was calling it quits, Arizona casino says

A Mesa, Arizona, man won $1.3 million just before he called it quits for the night at the We-Ko-Pa Casino near Scottsdale.
A Mesa, Arizona, man won $1.3 million just before he called it quits for the night at the We-Ko-Pa Casino near Scottsdale. We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

A husband and father walked out of an Arizona casino about $1.3 million richer after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, officials said.

Rigoberto Munoz, of Mesa, Arizona, was “just about to leave” the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Scottsdale around 8 p.m. Wednesday before sitting down at the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine, according to a news release from the casino.

That last $100 he inserted into the machine ended up paying off — in a big way. His total winnings were $1,332,819.44.

“Then I hit the wheel of fortune, the big one,” Munoz said in the release. “I’m really excited and can’t believe it — I’m still pinching myself. I have no words.”

“To receive a payout this large on a slot machine is extremely rare,” according to the casino.

Munoz has been a cardholder at We-Ko-Pa since November.

