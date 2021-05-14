Videos show massive explosion at Missouri propane plant that was visible from space

A large fire and explosion at a Missouri propane tank facility was so massive that it was detected in space, officials say.

The National Weather Service said its satellites detected a hot spot Thursday in Marshfield, where up to 10,000 small propane tanks caught fire.

The cause of the fire at the Kosan Crisplant Plant is unknown, said Michael Taylor, fire chief for the Marshfield Protection District.

One person suffered burns to their hand and face, Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen told the Marshfield Mail.

Satellite detected a hot spot in Marshfield, MO this afternoon. The NWS typically uses this technology to detect hot spots for wildfires and controlled burns. However, this detected hot spot on satellite today is a fire at a propane plant. pic.twitter.com/frtcEIDXQW — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) May 13, 2021

Taylor said in a press briefing live streamed by KY3 that the fire was unlike any he has seen in his 31 years as a firefighter.

“This was an intense fire. Very, very hot, very, very intense,” he said. “Multiple tanks per minute going off and becoming airborne.”

Taylor called it a “community effort,” as a handful of fire departments helped knock down the fire.

Photos and videos shared on social media show the flames and smoke — often viewed from miles away.

The fire remains under investigation.