Dad pleading for information on missing 1-month-old is charged in Alabama baby’s death

A father was charged with manslaughter in the death of his 1-month-old son, Alabama officials said. The Wichita Eagle

A father pleaded for the return of his missing 1-month-old — then was charged in the Alabama boy’s death.

Caleb Whisnand Sr., 32, was arrested Wednesday night, hours after speaking at the emotional news conference, multiple news outlets reported.

No attorney information for Whisnand was listed in news reports, and a Facebook user believed to be him didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The missing baby, Caleb “C.J.” Whisnand Jr., was reportedly last seen with his dad on Monday night. The boy’s parents said the father went to pay for gas at a Circle K in Montgomery before discovering his child had vanished, WFSA reported.

On Wednesday, Caleb Whisnand Sr. joined the child’s mother during a news conference to ask for information about their son’s disappearance.

“If anybody’s got anything — any places that I could have gone — you know who you are,” he said, according to Alabama News Network’s live stream of a news conference.

Soon after those public remarks, officials said the child’s body was found, al.com reported. Whisnand was charged with manslaughter and held in jail on a $100,000 bond, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s mother reportedly wasn’t charged in his death, and few details have been released in the case.

Authorities are expected to share an update later in the day.