13-year-old on ATV calls 911 as rushing floodwaters carry them away, Texas police say

Kannon Wheeles was rescued after being swept away by Texas flood waters. Panola County Sheriff's Office screenshot

A 13-year-old Texas boy riding a four-wheeler “remained calm” Saturday when floodwaters swept him at least 100 yards off the roadway — and police say it may have saved his life.

The teen’s quick thinking led to his rescue by deputies from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, located about 160 miles east of Dallas.

The sheriff’s office said the 13-year-old boy, identified by KLTV as Kannon Wheeles, called 911 when the rushing water carried him into a ditch.

He stayed on the ATV, but it was covered in water and had died, according to KLTV.

Kannon gave dispatchers good directions, enabling deputies to find him between 100 and 150 yards off the road, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy went into the water to find Kannon, bringing him safely back to dry land.

The sheriff’s office thanked the dispatchers and deputies for helping make the rescue.

“This could have ended a lot different, but with the juvenile remaining calm - giving good directions to the location, dispatchers Staci Benedetti and Katlyn Gillie getting all the information and sending Deputies Quade Davis and Jason Gradberg to find the juvenile, this call ended with positive results,” the sheriff wrote.

Kannon said he was thankful for the deputies and dispatcher, KLTV reported, because he “didn’t know what was going to happen.”