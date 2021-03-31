Rider thrown 10 feet from mountain roller coaster onto tracks, Tennessee officials say

A rider on the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster was injured after being thrown from a cart. Getty Images | Royalty Free

The Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster was temporarily closed Monday after a rider was thrown 10 feet from a cart onto the tracks, according to Tennessee officials.

The rider was taken to a hospital after suffering wrist, ankle and head injuries, an accident report shows.

It’s unclear how badly the rider was hurt, but a letter sent Tuesday from state officials to the mountain coaster’s owner, Joe Ogle, claims “serious physical injury.”

According to a report, the rider “flew out of cart while entering the curve just past the Kodak camera.”

Following a brief shutdown, a third-party inspector determined the ride was safe, and state officials gave the green light to resume operations.

Still, a compliance officer with the Amusement Device Division is being sent to the popular Gatlinburg tourist destination “to gather additional information on the incident,” Tennessee officials said in a statement.

A similar incident occurred in 2016, when a 44-year-old woman was thrown from her cart and suffered fractured bones and head trauma, the Sevier News Messenger reported.