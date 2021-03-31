National

Rider thrown 10 feet from mountain roller coaster onto tracks, Tennessee officials say

A rider on the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster was injured after being thrown from a cart.
A rider on the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster was injured after being thrown from a cart. Getty Images | Royalty Free

The Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster was temporarily closed Monday after a rider was thrown 10 feet from a cart onto the tracks, according to Tennessee officials.

The rider was taken to a hospital after suffering wrist, ankle and head injuries, an accident report shows.

It’s unclear how badly the rider was hurt, but a letter sent Tuesday from state officials to the mountain coaster’s owner, Joe Ogle, claims “serious physical injury.”

According to a report, the rider “flew out of cart while entering the curve just past the Kodak camera.”

Following a brief shutdown, a third-party inspector determined the ride was safe, and state officials gave the green light to resume operations.

Still, a compliance officer with the Amusement Device Division is being sent to the popular Gatlinburg tourist destination “to gather additional information on the incident,” Tennessee officials said in a statement.

A similar incident occurred in 2016, when a 44-year-old woman was thrown from her cart and suffered fractured bones and head trauma, the Sevier News Messenger reported.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service