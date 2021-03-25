Teacher accused of biting student in class is charged with assault, Iowa police say

Anita Smith, a Starmont Community School District teacher, was charged with assault after biting a student during class, the Fayette, Iowa, County sheriff says. Screengrab from Google.

An Iowa teacher accused of biting a student has been charged, officials say.

Anita Smith, a teacher in Starmont Community School District, was charged with assault after the incident, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, 49, is accused of biting the 16-year-old’s arm after rolling up the student’s sleeve during class on March 16, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Smith said she was role playing for the class, the newspaper reported.

The bite left teeth marks and bruising on the student, KCRG reported.

Smith did not respond to an email from McClatchy News seeking comment Thursday evening.

The school district investigated and provided findings to the sheriff’s office, officials say. Smith was on leave during the investigation, officials say.

Smith is listed as a Spanish teacher on the school district’s website.