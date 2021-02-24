What we know about Tiger Woods’ injuries one day after his car accident in California

One day after Tiger Woods’ car accident in Los Angeles, questions surround the well-being of the golf icon after he underwent several hours of emergency surgery to repair “significant orthopedic injuries” to his right leg and ankle.

In a statement posted to Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday by the golfer’s representatives, Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said that Woods’ injuries were to his right “lower extremity” and there were “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

What is a “comminuted open fracture?”

Medical experts weighed in on Woods’ injuries and how they affect his future.

“This is all badness,” Dr. Robert Glatter, emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told USA Today Sports. “From an orthopedic standpoint, it’s an emergency. I think he’s quite fortunate to be alive. The fact he had only isolate orthopedic injuries, that we know of so far, is pretty remarkable.”

Comminuted means multiple fragments of the tibia and fibula shattered, and “open fractures” is another phrase for compound fractures, which means the bone protruded through the skin, ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell said, according to USA Today.

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres spoke to “The Today Show” about what doctors did to avoid amputation and how the injury will affect Woods’ future on the course. He also spoke out what Woods’ recovery process would look like, which includes months of rehab where he will essentially have to learn to walk again.

“He truly might not get back that mobility he had before, which could affect the way he plays,” Torres said.

Dr. Joseph Patterson, orthopedic trauma surgeon at Keck Medicine of USC in Los Angeles, noted that the risk of infection runs high for patients with open fractures.

“Tissue can be exposed to bacteria, dirt and clothing. The outcomes can be a lot worse if that tissue gets infected,” Patterson said to the Associated Press. He also noted that Woods’ injury is among the most common seen in hospital emergency rooms.

The celebrity world reacts

Celebrities around the globe took to social media to send their well wishes, including fellow golf icon Phil Mickelson, former president Barack Obama and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021 We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 23, 2021 Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Golfer Jon Rahm commented on Woods accident from the Workday Championship in Florida, AP reported.

“As if his body hasn’t endured enough,” Rahm said. “I just hope he can get out of the hospital after recovery and he can still play with his kids and have a normal life.”

Woods recently took to the course over the weekend with former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who posted a video to his Instagram.

“It was a great day,” Wade said Tuesday night on Turner Sports, according to AP. “And I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment for the world, like a little snippet of our moment together. And I took a nap, and I woke up to the news. So, you know, just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers are all to his loved ones.”