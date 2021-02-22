Mom, 4-year-old son missing after boy’s dad arrested in drive-by shooting, CA cops say

Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office

The search is on for a California woman and her young son after the boy’s father was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting and man’s death, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that it’s trying to find Kimberly Meeks, 31, of Discovery Bay and her four-year-old son after arresting the boy’s father Darryon Williams, 26, of Stockton.

Officials said they “have concerns about their safety” — and that Meeks and her son were traveling in a “dark-colored Audi SUV” with a California license plate.

Police accused Williams of firing a weapon at Antioch police officers, paramedics and fire personnel in a drive-by shooting on Saturday. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and American Medical Response were responding to an emergency on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive when the shooting happened, police said.

Two people were shot and had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, and Williams then fled the scene.

Williams was taken into custody in Richmond after his SUV crashed into a parked car, police said, according to CBS San Francisco.

On Saturday night, police said they conducted a welfare check at Newport Court in Discovery Bay. Deputies arrived and found 64-year-old Michael Iliff dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said Williams was identified as the suspect in Iliff’s murder and booked for one murder charge and ten counts of attempted murder on Sunday into the Martinez Detention Facility. Williams is being held at $11 million bail, according to police.