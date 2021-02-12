Stolen funeral van with woman’s body found after search, Missouri police say

A van that was stolen from a Missouri funeral home containing a deceased woman’s body was recovered Friday, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. St. Louis County Police Department

A funeral home van with a body inside has been found a day after it was stolen from a Missouri gas station, police say.

The van carrying a woman’s body was stolen Thursday morning from a QuikTrip in St. Louis County after the vehicle was left running and unattended, according to police.

After an extensive search, the van was recovered along with the body, police said. Two people are in custody.

“Together, we were able to get her back to her family,” the St. Louis County Police Department tweeted.

The van belonged to William C. Harris Funeral Home, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“I just plead the people would have the decency to return the loved one,” William C. Harris told the newspaper before police announced Friday the van was found. “They can keep the van, I don’t care. My concern is the family can’t have closure with her mother’s passing with this unfortunate incident.”

The van was seen in Alton, Illinois, about 10 miles from the gas station, shortly after the theft, KTVI reported. Later, police suspected the vehicle could be in Godfrey, Illinois.

Police said the vehicle was found Friday morning in Festus, Missouri, where the two people were detained, KTVI reported. Festus is about 50 miles south of where the van was stolen.

Police have not identified the people in custody or charges.