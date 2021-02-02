Peeping suspect plunges through ceiling into women’s locker room, Virginia cops say

A peeping suspect plunged 10 feet from the ceiling of a Virginia locker room and landed on a woman, officials said.

Video posted to TikTok over the weekend shows part of the ceiling missing at Onelife Fitness in Stafford, roughly 45 miles outside Washington, D.C.

A representative from the workout company didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Jennifer Benitez, who posted the TikTok video, said she was heading into the women’s locker room on Saturday when she noticed the ceiling move, WDVM reported.

“Then I just started seeing someone’s legs fall off from the ceiling,” Benitez said, according to the TV station. “All of us women were like ‘what is going on?’”

The man crashed onto a woman, who was evaluated for injuries, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office wrote Saturday on Facebook.

The man wasn’t hurt and “was cornered by patrons at the gym until law enforcement arrived,” deputies said in their post.

Brian Anthony Joe, 41, was “charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism” in connection with the incident, authorities said.

As of Sunday, he was in the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond, according to authorities. Posts from the sheriff’s office didn’t list an attorney for Joe.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.