Godiva closing all its chocolate stores in the US. ‘This decision was difficult’

A display of chocolate treats is displayed at Godiva’s cafe in New York, Tuesday April 16, 2019. Godiva, the private Belgium chocolate maker, is closing all its stores in North America. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) AP

Godiva stores across the U.S. will soon be closing their doors.

The chocolate brand is shuttering all of its 128 stores in North America — “partially through sales and partially through closures” — by the end of March, it announced Sunday.

Godiva is shifting focus to online sales, which it says have helped expand its customer base.

“We are making it even easier for our consumers to enjoy Godiva, whether that’s by treating themselves or gifting, so that everyone can have access to our premium chocolate,” CEO Nurtac Afridi said in a statement.

Godiva stores across Europe, the Middle East and China will remain open. Godiva was founded in Brussels in 1926, Afridi said.

The brand’s brick-and-morter sales fell off during the coronavirus pandemic as shoppers’ behaviors changed: They prefer online purchases and picking up Godiva products at grocery stores, the company said.

‘’Godiva is already available in many retailers in North America and we will continue to increase our presence there ...,” the statement said.

Godiva said it wouldn’t release how many employees will be affected by the move.

“Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted,” Afridi said.

The closures come less than two years after Godiva announced its plans for a major expansion: to open 2,000 Godiva Cafes across the globe in six years, USA Today reported.

There are seven cafes listed on its website. Beyond Godiva chocolates, the cafes serve items including baked goods and beverages.

Retailers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, more than 60 major retailers filed for bankruptcy and 12,200 stores were announced as closing, according to USA Today.