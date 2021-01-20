Driver killed after being pinned by her car while paying at parking garage, Ohio cops say

An Ohio State University graduate student was killed in a freak accident when her head became lodged between her car door and a parking garage kiosk in downtown Columbus. Screengrab from Google Maps

An Ohio State University graduate student died in a freak accident Monday night when she became lodged between her car and the car’s door frame while paying at parking garage kiosk, authorities say.

Columbus police said the accident unfolded just after 11:30 p.m. as the driver, identified as 23-year-old Victoria Strauss, was exiting a parking deck in downtown Columbus.

A review of surveillance footage showed Strauss was attempting to pay for her parking when she accidentally dropped her credit card, the department said in a news release.

As Strauss opened her door and reached to pick the card up, police say the car “inadvertently accelerated and collided with the parking kiosk,” causing her head to become trapped.

Officers responded the following morning after a security guard found Strauss unresponsive and called police, the Associated Press reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State community is now mourning Strauss, who was a graduate student in the College of Social Work, a university spokesperson confirmed to WBNS.

“We were heartbroken to learn she passed away on Monday, and we extend our deepest sympathy to her family and friends during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said, according to the news station.

Before enrolling at Ohio State in 2019, Strauss attended Florida Atlantic University where she was a member of the competitive cheer and dance team, according to her social media.

In a New Year’s Day post, Strauss mourned the death of her dad in 2017 but said she was “heading into 2021 feeling pure happiness.”

heading into 2021 feeling pure happiness, something that’s felt foreign to me since losing my dad. don’t get me wrong, I... Posted by Victoria Strauss on Friday, January 1, 2021

“So 2021, watch out cause I’m gonna be up to big stuff and I’m not holding back,” Strauss wrote. “Dad, I’m gonna make you proud. I love you.”

Police said her death remains under investigation.