Willie O’Ree will be first Black NHL player to have number retired. Here’s reaction
On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins announced that they will retire the jersey of Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to shatter the National Hockey League’s color barrier.
O’Ree first suited up for the Bruins on Jan. 18, 1958 even though he was legally blind in one eye, the Associated Press reported. O’Ree played seven seasons with the San Diego Gulls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
Fans and the sports world reacted gleefully on Twitter and on camera, including O’Ree himself.
O’Ree went in front of the camera to express his emotions at the honor. “I was at a loss for words...I’m overwhelmed and thrilled,” he said.
