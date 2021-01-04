Body found in abandoned ‘haunted’ house’s deep freezer, South Carolina cops say

Police in Orangeburg County, South Carolina are investigating after a body was discovered inside a freezer in an abandoned house. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating after a dead body was discovered inside a freezer at an abandoned South Carolina house, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, outlets reported.

A group of eight riding four-wheelers went to investigate the abandoned house, because they heard it was “haunted,” The Times and Democrat reported.

At the house, one of the riders saw a deep freezer on the back porch, police told the Times and Democrat. It was not working and when he popped it open he was greeted with the smell of rotting flesh, and inside, a decomposing human body wearing blue jeans.

Police have since declared the house a crime scene, and the body has been turned over to the county coroner, WLTX reported.

The owner of the abandoned house is cooperating with investigators, according to the station.

Madison Childers, a teenager, said the experience has left him shaken, WACH reported.

“It was very scary. You couldn’t tell it was a person, because... I think it had been in there for months,” Childers said, adding “there were maggots everywhere.”

The smell is something Childers and others in the group who made the grim find can’t forget.

“As soon as the seal broke loose, it was just a horrifying smell,” Corey Antley told WACH.

Riley Robinson told the station he had no idea what to expect when he arrived at the house with his friends.

“I didn’t know what to do, I was speechless,” Robinson told the outlet. “I heard that once you smell a human you can’t ever forget it. And I can still smell it right now.”

The investigation is ongoing, the Times and Democrat reported, and anyone with useful information is encouraged to call at 1-888-Crime-SC.