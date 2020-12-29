3-year-old abandoned in Ohio cemetery with dog gets big Christmas surprise, police say

After a 3-year-old boy and his dog were abandoned at a cemetery in Hinckley, Ohio, before Christmas, the community provided gifts to the child, police say. Photo from Hinckley Police Department on Facebook.

A 3-year-old found abandoned with his dog at an Ohio cemetery just before the holidays received an outpouring of support from the community, police say.

The boy named Tony was seen chasing a car with his dog close behind after it sped away from the cemetery in Hinckley two days before Christmas, police say. A woman visiting the cemetery called 911.

After taking in the boy, the Hinckley Police Department asked for help identifying him on Facebook. The post quickly went viral with many wanting to buy Christmas presents for Tony — and some even offering to adopt him.

By Christmas Eve, the police lobby was filled with gifts.

“I reached out to my friend Santa and tomorrow morning after he has finished his deliveries he is going to stop at HPD,” Police Chief David Centner posted on Facebook. “We are going to load the sleigh and make one final stop to see a our little friend.”

Investigators say they identified Tony’s parents after posting his photo on social media and sharing it with news media.

A relative told police the child was in the custody of his mother when he was left at the cemetery, WJW reported. According to police, his father was cooperating in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Tony was in the care of a foster family in the area.

“All of the calls and messages to help Tony are greatly appreciated,” Centner posted on Facebook. “All of you have renewed my faith and appreciation for the wonderful community we live in and that surrounds us.”