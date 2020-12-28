‘Inspiring’ sea lion recovers from shark bite, poisoning to return to the Pacific Ocean

Sea lions lounge at Pier 39 in San Francisco in June. Associated Press file

After five months in recovery, Jenya the sea lion has returned home to the Pacific Ocean.

Volunteers with the Marine Mammal Center in Causality, California, released Jenya to the ocean last week after treating him for a horrific shark bite and domoic acid poisoning.

“Jenya’s road to recovery was one of the most inspiring patient cases I’ve seen this year,” said Dr. Emily Trumbull, veterinarian at The Marine Mammal Center.

Photos posted by the center show Jenya with a horrific bite wound around one of his front flippers. The sea lion also suffered domoic acid poisoning, a result of feeding on small fish contaminated by toxic algae.

“Watching this animal transform back into a feisty, thriving sea lion that’s ready to head home is a testament to the intensive rehabilitative and medical efforts the center provides sick and injured marine mammals in need,” the center said.

The center has cared for 440 seals and sea lions in 2020, a release on its site says.

Volunteers rescued Jenya on Nov. 15 at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park after people reported a lethargic sea lion with a large shoulder wound. Experts say the wound is consistent with a great whtie shark bite.

Jenya regained 25 pounds in his recovery while veterinarians treated his wound and flushed poison from his system.

“Each of these animals presents an opportunity for scientists to better understand the threats they face in the wild and continue to improve rehabilitation efforts for this sentinel species,” Trumbull said.

The center encouraged Bay Area residents to call 415-289-7325 if they see seals or sea lions in distress.

California sea lions can reach more than 7 feet in length and weigh up to 860 pounds, National Geographic says. They can swim up to 25 mph and live in large colonies along the rocky California coast.