‘Grateful.’ After toys for 200 kids stolen, Texas community responds in even bigger way

After toys for children in San Antonio, Texas were stolen from the housing authority, the community donated more Christmans gifts to distribute to families. Screengrab from San Antonio Housing Authority.

After toys intended for children in need were stolen, a Texas community responded in an even bigger way.

The toys were swiped last week from the San Antonio Housing Authority just before the organization was going to distribute gifts for the holidays, officials say. They were meant for more than 200 children at Alazan-Apache Courts, a historic housing project on the west side of the city.

“We were trying to provide toys for parents to give to their children. Unfortunately, the night before the toy drive, somebody broke into the Alazán-Apache community room and stole about half of the toys that we meant to distribute,” Joel Tabar, the director of community development initiatives, told WOAI.

After the theft, the housing authority asked for help. Residents responded with an outpouring of gifts and money donations. Additionally, H-E-B supermarkets chipped in hundreds of toys.

As a result, the housing authority says it distributed toys to about 1,600 children across the city, including kids at the Alazan-Apache Courts.

“San Antonio is a caring and supportive community and always comes together in tough times and the city once again came together for our (San Antonio Housing Authority) children,” the organization posted on Facebook. “We are honored and grateful.”

San Antonio police are still investigating the burglary, CNN reported.