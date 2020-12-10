Unknown object in buck’s neck had to be removed, CO officials say. What was it?

People thought a Colorado buck had an arrow or knife stuck in its neck near its shoulder. Wildlife officials found it was a stick lodged 2 inches deep. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A buck with an unknown object lodged deep into its neck caught the attention of Colorado wildlife officials.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northeast region received calls that a buck had something mysterious stuck in its body near the neck. Multiple people thought it was an arrow or knife, Parks and Wildlife said Wednesday on Twitter.

“It turned out to be a stick lodged into his neck near his shoulder about two inches in,” officials said.

The buck likely walked through thick brush and got stabbed by the stick, according to Parks and Wildlife. It isn’t clear how long the stick was stuck in the deer’s body.

“The buck was tranquilized so wildlife officers could remove the stick,” officials said. “Its prognosis is good. Wildlife officers spotted him this morning chasing does around!”

Multiple bucks have had to be tranquilized in recent weeks by Colorado wildlife officials.

In early December, a buck got wrapped in Christmas lights in Salida and had lights tangled around its antlers and neck, McClatchy News reported. Another buck was found tangled in the netting of a soccer goal until wildlife officials cut it loose, according to McClatchy News.

“Tranquilizing can be hard on an animal and leave it vulnerable until the drug wears off,” Parks and Wildlife officials said. “Please don’t needlessly stress deer by decorating carelessly.”