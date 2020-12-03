Girlfriend runs over and kills boyfriend as he tries to break up, Nevada cops say

A Nevada woman is accused of running over and killing her boyfriend after he tried to break up with her, according to probable cause documents from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

An anonymous person reported finding a man with injuries to his arm and leg on Nov. 24, the police documents say. The caller said the man, who was identified as James Dutter, 42, was hit by a car, according to the documents.

Paramedics found Dutter laying on the ground with “lacerations to his forehead, left elbow, right forearm and abrasions to [his] hip,” the documents state. Dutter told one of the paramedics that his girlfriend ran him over after he told her wanted to break up, according to documents.

A detective visited Dutter at the hospital, where he said he had gotten home from work at about 9 p.m., the documents say . Dutter had moved into the apartment with his girlfriend of a few months about two days before the incident, according to the documents.

Dutter started packing his belongings into his car before his girlfriend, identified as 41-year-old Maylien Doppert and also as Maylien Ausiello in the police report, got home, the documents state. Doppert got to the apartment as Dutter was loading up his car, walked over and started to argue with him, according to the documents.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doppert accused Dutter of stealing from her and after allowing her to search through his backpack until “she was satisfied he did not steal anything,” he continued to pack his things into his car, according to the documents.

Dutter then watched Doppert drive toward him in her car, so he threw a 20-inch TV at it “to avoid being struck,” the documents state. Doppert drove away, then Dutter heard a crash and saw Doppert reversed into a mailbox, according to documents.

He “walked to the end of his Mustang and was immediately struck by the front end of [Doppert’s] Mitsubishi, which she drove at a high rate of speed,” the documents state. Dutter told the detective he “remembered his body flew in the air, landed on the ground and when he looked up, he saw he was underneath the bumper of another vehicle,” according to the documents.

Dutter told the detective he “could not move [and] could not breathe,” according to documents.

On Nov. 29, Dutter died as a result of his injuries, the documents state. “The cause of death was ... multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the documents.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Doppert admitted to detectives that she hit Dutter with her car during the argument, the documents say. Her car’s windshield was smashed and “there was a large dent on the roofline above the windshield,” according to the documents.

Officers arrested Doppert and booked her into the Clark County Jail on a murder charge on Nov. 30, documents state. Her bail was set at $150,000, according to the jail’s inmate roster.