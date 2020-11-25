Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus, university says

Alabama head coach Nick Saban Saban puts his mask back on after a pregame interview before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Saban has tested positive for COVID-19, officials say. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) AP

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

UA statement on Saban pic.twitter.com/S8e3eOELs8 — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 25, 2020

The news comes ahead of Crimson Tide’s annual Iron Bowl showdown with Auburn that’s set to take place on Saturday.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home,” the program said in a statement.

Saban tested positive for the virus before Alabama’s game against Georgia in October, but was asymptomatic, CBS reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.