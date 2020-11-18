Photographer accused of sexually assaulting woman who won photo shoot, Utah police say

A Utah photographer was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman who “won” a photoshoot from him.

On Tuesday, Weber County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Russell Scott Healey, 58, and charged him with first degree object rape, second degree forcible sexual abuse and theft, according to a news release. Police said Healey owns a photography business and people can “win” photoshoots with him but have to buy the photos.

Police said a woman “won” a photoshoot and had been trying to get photos from Healey for months. Healey is accused of driving her to a remote location and assaulting her under the pretense of getting her the photos, police said.

Another woman came forward and police said Healey was trying to take nude photos of her, which she refused. Healey allegedly assaulted the woman when they were in his studio and told her that she couldn’t tell anyone.

Investigators said Healey has “a history of sexual assault in the area, going back approximately 30 years.” Police made contact with some of Healey’s previous clients, who reported “their own similar victimization,” including sexual assault and trying to trade sexual favors for photos.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Healey was booked into Weber County Jail.