Trump campaign adviser leading election lawsuits effort has COVID-19, reports say

Citizens United President David Bossie speaks during an Arizona Republican Party news conference, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

David Bossie, an adviser for President Donald Trump’s campaign, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Bossie, who is in charge of the lawsuits and other efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election results, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg, ABC News and CBS News reported Monday.

The Associated Press declared now President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the election Saturday. The Trump campaign has said it will bring the outcome to the courts.