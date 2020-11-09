Country stars bash Biden supporters for packed celebrations. ‘The hypocrisy is unreal’

Country music star Morgan Wallen called out the “hypocrisy” of Joe Biden supporters celebrating in large crowds while he is not able to perform traditional concerts due to COVID-19 regulations.

Thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to celebrate Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the presidential election. Other large gatherings were held across the United States, including in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New York City.

Although most of the Biden supporters appeared to be wearing masks, the celebrations did not sit well with Wallen. The singer has been unable to play shows because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Time to start booking shows,” Wallen said in an Instagram story along with a picture of one of the celebrations.

“The hypocrisy is unreal,” he said in his Instagram story. “If you don’t agree with me, fine. We can still be friends. But I have a family, band and crew that need to be provided for and taken care of. If it’s OK for us to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing,’ then we can book shows right now.”

Wallen was pulled from a “Saturday Night Live” appearance in October when videos showed him partying without a mask in Alabama, McClatchy News reported. He called his actions “shortsighted.”

“I think I have some growing up to do,“ he said at the time. “I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places.”

He was not the only country singer to point out the large crowds celebrating Biden’s victory. Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley posted the same photo as Wallen in his Instagram story, Variety reported.

“Time to go back to work AMERICA. Booking shows ASAP,” Kelley said over the weekend, according to Variety.

Kelley’s bandmate, Tyler Hubbard, revealed Monday he has the coronavirus and is asymptomatic.

Florida Georgia Line was scheduled to perform at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, but they have been pulled after Hubbard’s diagnosis, according to The Tennessean.

Chase Rice, who co-wrote Florida Georgia Line’s hit song “Cruise,” shared similar sentiments as Kelley and Wallen.

“Glad to see thousands gathering again, cool, glad that’s happening, concerts can resume,” Rice tweeted.

Rice was criticized in June when he held a crowded concert in Tennessee, The News & Observer reported. Many people in attendance were not wearing face masks.

“Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now,” Kelsea Ballerini, another country musician, wrote on Twitter at the time, according to The News & Observer.