Target recalls 122,000 toddler boots for a possible child choking hazard

Though toddlers are known for shoving things in their mouths, toddler boots aren’t known for posing a choking hazard. But that’s why Target on Wednesday recalled 122,000 Cat & Jack toddler boots for boys and girls.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Commission recall notice: “The toggle on the boot can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children.”

Target has received five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one or both the toggle and the elastic breaking. Nobody has choked yet.

This covers these boots in the Himani and Jaren styles (the item numbers can be found inside the boot shaft):

Where to find the item number on the recalled Cat & Jack boots U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cat & Jack Himani boys in navy, sizes 5 through 12, item Nos. 07-703-3844 through 3851.

Cat & Jack Himani girls in pink, sizes 5 through 12, item Nos. 09-301-9649 through 9656.

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boots in pink U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cat & Jack Jaren boys in olive, sizes 5 through 12, item Nos. 07-703-3868 through 3875.

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boots in olive U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cat & Jack Jaren girls in black, sizes 5 through 12, item Nos. 09-310-0891 through 0898.

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boots in black U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cat & Jack Jaren girls in pink, sizes 5 through 12, item Nos. 09-310-0944 through 0951.

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boots in pink U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cat & Jack Jaren girls in navy, sizes 5 through 12, item Nos. 09-310-0957 through 0964.

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boots in navy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target is offering a full refund. Take the boots back to the store or, if bought online, call 800-440-0680 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time for a prepaid return label.