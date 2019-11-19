Nanny gets prison for making child porn with friends’ kids, California prosecutors say

A Southern California nanny was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for filming child porn with “at least” five victims — including his friends’ children, according to prosecutors.

Travis Elconin, a 35-year-old Burbank man, pleaded guilty in March to federal child pornography charges, mostly involving children who were 8 or 9 years old, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said in a news release Monday.

A federal judge sentenced Elconin to supervised release for life after his federal prison term ends, prosecutors said.

Elconin portrayed himself as the “perfect caretaker” to convince multiple friends and other families to hire him for childcare positions, which he then used “to exploit and abuse the children in his care,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors cited an online ad in which Elconin said that “I know how important it is as a parent to know that your children are safe when you’re not around. That would by my top priority.”

From August 2016 to November 2018, “Elconin ingratiated himself with several families, only to sexually abuse their minor children and make sexually explicit videos of his crimes with his iPhone 8,” prosecutors said.

Elconin admitted in his plea agreement that he recorded child porn with four children in his care, but since his arrest in January “the government has identified eight victims directly connected to him,” prosecutors said.

Victims were as young as 4 years old, the Los Angeles Times reports, and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said his victims were around Van Nuys and Santa Monica in Los Angeles County.

His arrest came after German authorities alerted the FBI that Elconin had swapped more than 10,000 encrypted chat messages over the dark web with German sex abusers for two years, according to prosecutors.

“Those messages discussed child sex abuse and the exchange of such images,” prosecutors said. “The FBI also obtained warrants and searched his digital devices.”