U-turn gone wrong sends parked car flying 75 feet into pole, California cops say

Authorities have released video footage showing the alarming aftermath of a multi-car crash that sent several to the hospital on Thursday morning in Watsonville, California.

The crash began when a white SUV tried to do an illegal U-turn on Freedom Boulevard in the Santa Cruz County city, the Watsonville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

That white SUV was struck by a black SUV, which in turn “smashed into a building and a parked car, launching the parked car about 75 feet,” police said.

Watsonville police said in an earlier Facebook post at 7 a.m. that Freedom Boulevard between Lincoln to Stanford Streets would “be closed for hours” as authorities investigated the collision.

Police said the parked car that was struck had two people inside and crashed into a light pole.

“Everyone involved in this collision was taken to local hospitals, but they are all in stable condition now,” police said. “Again, this information is part of our preliminary investigation.”

The nearly one minute clip police released following the crash shows wreckage strewn across the roadway following the three-car collision. The black SUV is severely damaged and resting on its side, while the entire back half of the car involved appears to be gone.

“We thank everyone for their patience during the road closure,” police said.