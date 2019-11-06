Starbucks holiday cup holders get priority boarding on this airline for limited time

Ho, ho, hold up — priority boarding just for holding a coffee cup?

That’s what Alaska Airlines is offering passengers who carry a Starbucks holiday cup during the boarding process for flights from Nov. 7-10. The promotion applies on all flights at all airports, according to Alaska.

“It can be any Starbucks beverage (hot or cold) in any Starbucks holiday cup, including reusable holiday cups,” the airline said in a news release Wednesday, adding that “if you’ve already finished your beverage, your cup will still get you priority boarding.”

Priority boarding will get travelers on the plane right after Group B is called, according to Alaska Airlines.

Alaska warned that some airport Starbucks locations — including coffee shop outposts at San Francisco International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — are “piloting compostable cups, so they will not have holiday cups available at these locations.”

But at those airports, cups will come with “holiday cup sleeves, which, along with the regular cup, are eligible for priority boarding,” according to Alaska.

Alaska has flights throughout the United States, as well as routes to and from Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica.