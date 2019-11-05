Man killed when line for coveted Popeyes chicken sandwich turns violent in Maryland

A fight late Monday over a Popeyes chicken sandwich ended when one customer stabbed another to death at a fast-food restaurant in Maryland, according to police.

The suspected killer remained at large Tuesday, police in Prince George’s County said.

“This one is extremely difficult to put into words,” police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a press conference. “We lose a life in our county, it is devastating ... but today’s details, it’s just hard to put into words as to what happened here.”

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a Popeyes restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road, as both men waited for one of the popular sandwiches. The victim, who has not been identified, is a 28-year-old man from Prince George’s County, officials said at the press conference. He died at a hospital, officials said.

“There was an argument that began in the restaurant ... between two adult males. That argument spilled out into the street and one male stabbed the other,” Donelan said at the press conference.

“What we have since been able to determine ... is that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant. That this individual was in line, a line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation. ... Somebody cut in front of the other.”

All this played out as “many people were in the store,” she said, and detectives are seeking witnesses.

“We are asking the person that did this to come forward,” Donelan said at the press conference. “That male ... knows what he did here tonight and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up. ... For that type of anger to develop into that type of violence is a sad and tragic day.”

The initial release of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chicken sandwich earlier this summer became a social media phenomenon that inspired a series of crazy incidents, including angry customers pulling guns in Texas when told the sandwiches were sold out.

Popeyes announced last week that, after a two-month hiatus, it would begin selling the sandwiches again on Sunday, “and people are losing their minds,” CNN reported.

Media outlets raised questions Monday night about whether Popeyes would consider halting the sale of the sandwiches, but Donelan said she had not yet discussed the matter with restaurant management.