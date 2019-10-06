Drivers save toddlers who wandered out of preschool and into traffic, Arizona cops say

Screengrab from KNXV video

Samantha Crouch heard “screeching tires and honking horns” as she passed an Arizona preschool Friday morning, The Arizona Republic reported.

Then she spotted two children under 18 months old, one playing with a yellow push toy, in the street while five others wandered unattended nearby, according to the publication. Crouch and another driver returned the kids to Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool.

“They didn’t even know the kids were gone until I pounded on the lobby door screaming,” Crouch said, The Arizona Republic reported.

Employees did not realize the seven children had left the preschool through a malfunctioning gate, Gilbert police wrote on Twitter. None of the youngsters were hurt.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool says the teachers involved have been suspended and reported to a state licensing agency, KPNX reported.

“We are taking this incident very seriously as the safety of each of our students is our top priority,” said Abby Davis with the preschool, according to the station.

But parents with children at the preschool say they are furious over the incident, KNXV reported.

“A kid could have died today,” said parent Virginia Brian, according to the station. “How did they make it all the way out there so there was literally no supervision!”

“I’m pretty angry and frustrated because now we are to the point where we don’t feel comfortable sending them back there,” said parent Brian McCrea, KNXV reported.

“I think the gate latch is one thing, that’s a mistake, it happens,” said parent Laura Dill, AZ Family reported. “The fact that the kids got away without noticing, I think that’s a completely different issue.”

Davis said children will not be allowed outside at Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool until all fences and gates have been inspected, KPNX reported.

Police are investigating but do not anticipate charging anyone with a crime in the incident, which took place at 9:44 a.m., KTAR reported.

“At this point we do not see issues of neglect or anything of criminal nature,” said Sgt. Mark Marino, according to the station.

SHARE COPY LINK