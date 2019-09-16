National
This is what happened when a driver tried to Snapchat a hailstorm, Idaho police say
Idaho State Police shared pictures on Twitter last week showing what can happen when a driver is distracted by social media — and the photos speak for themselves.
“This driver tried to Snapchat a video of the hailstorm in Island Park,” police said Friday. “The outcome was predictable.”
The photos show that the car rolled off the highway and into a field near some trees.
Island Park is on Idaho’s eastern edge near the border with Wyoming, not far from Yellowstone National Park.
State police said the driver was cited for reckless driving.
Police didn’t say if the driver was injured.
