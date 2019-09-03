Careening U-Haul trailer plows into Oklahoma firefighters at crash site, video shows

Crash sends U-Haul trailer ramming into Oklahoma firefighters, dash camera shows Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared dash camera video showing a U-Haul trailer crashing and hitting two Stringtown firefighters, who survived with bruises but no broken bones, according to officers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared dash camera video showing a U-Haul trailer crashing and hitting two Stringtown firefighters, who survived with bruises but no broken bones, according to officers.

It was too late to escape by the time two firefighters noticed a careening U-Haul behind them. The trailer plowed right into them on an Oklahoma road, knocking them to the ground, video shows.

Footage from the incident, which happened a few weeks ago, was shared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Facebook Tuesday. Within hours, the 10-second clip had been viewed around 100,000 times and had been shared more than 2,000 times.

Highway Patrol said “this video is difficult to watch but we can tell you both men hit will be ok,” adding that they sustained bruises but no broken bones as the trailer rammed into them.

Both of the men struck by the spinning U-Haul trailer were Stringtown firefighters, Highway Patrol said. The video was recorded on the dash camera of the Stringtown police chief while first responders were working at the site of a recent crash in the area, according to the Facebook post.

According to KOCO, the footage captures the two firefighters “standing in a grassy area off a road in the rain when the driver of an SUV heading in the opposite direction lost control. The SUV hydroplaned and crashed into another vehicle on the shoulder, causing a U-Haul trailer to whiplash and hit the two men.”

Highway Patrol officers said they hope viewers shocked by the video drive more carefully.

“This is a graphic reminder to SLOW DOWN — especially when roads are slick and you see flashing lights,” officers said in the Facebook post.