Drunk man had toddler in car when he crashed driving on only his rims, Texas cops say

A Texas man was arrested after police say he drunkenly crashed his car while driving on rims with a toddler inside. Harris County Sheriff's Office

A dad has been arrested after he crashed his car while driving drunk with his toddler, reports say.

Police say they received a call about Fernando Garcia, 24, driving down Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston without his front driver’s side tire, KPRC reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Stefan Huebner, co-owner of Dot Dot Dot, shares what bartenders do to follow laws that prevent overserving customers at bars.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When officers caught up with Garcia, they say he was intoxicated and had crashed his car — which he’d been driving on rims —and was lying on the sidewalk, police said in a Facebook post. Some reports suggest Garcia was examining the front of the car.

A two-year-old was found in the car “uninjured but hot,” police say.

The toddler is believed to be Garcia’s child, who was released to family members after Garcia’s arrest, KHOU reported.

Garcia was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, according to KPRC.