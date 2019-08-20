National
Texas woman watching video on gem hunting looks down and sees 3.72-carat diamond
Lost treasure found by FIU professor in abandoned furniture
A Texas woman made the discovery of a lifetime while sitting in the shade watching a video, she says.
Miranda Hollingshead, 27, wanted to do something fun with her visiting siblings, so she took them gem hunting at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, WMC5 reported. It was her first trip to the popular gem-hunting destination.
Teacher finds 2-carat diamond in Arkansas – and there might be more, officials say
The group had been hunting for about an hour when Hollingshead took a seat in the shade and started watching a YouTube video about what else? How to find diamonds.
“I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks,” Hollingshead said, according to KNWA.
What she found was a 3.72-carat yellow diamond. Officials at the park say rainfall may have played a role in its discovery, WMC5 reported.
It’s the largest gem found at Crater of Diamonds since a 7.44-carat gem was found in March 2017, THV11 reported. A 3.85-carat yellow diamond was found at the park in October 2013 and just last month a Nebraska man uncovered a 2.12-carat diamond on the property, McClatchy news group reported.
Hollingshead said that she and her son gave the sparkler a name: Caro Avenger.
“He chose the name Caro, and I am a fan of superheroes, so it seemed like a good fit,” she said, according to THV11.
Comments