3-year-old girl alone on Texas boat told rescuer ‘daddy went swimming,’ deputies say

Texas authorities are searching for a missing father after a little girl was found sleeping alone in a boat on Lake Granbury on Friday.

The 3-year-old was discovered floating in the vessel by herself around 9 a.m. Friday, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said they were told the child’s 32-year-old father had launched his boat with the girl around 5 p.m. Thursday from the ramp at Granbury City Beach along Business Highway 377, not far from Lake Bridge.

The father remains missing and deputies said authorities are actively searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. The Hood County News described the search as “frantic.”

Deputies said the toddler “is in good condition.”

Officials said the girl was discovered after a local spotted a boat adrift on the lake, then went to secure it and realized a child was sleeping inside, WFAA reported. Authorities said the girl told the person who found her that “daddy went swimming,” according to the TV station.

With no trace of the father, game wardens and other authorities have been combing the north portion of the lake, WFAA reported.