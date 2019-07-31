Woman says Texas deputy raped her in bathroom stall during trip to jail, lawsuit says

How you can help prevent sexual assaults Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti

A female inmate is suing after she says a sheriff’s deputy in Texas raped her while transporting her from one jail to another.

The woman says former deputy Roger “Chilly” Valentine, 53, raped her in a bathroom stall after stopping at a gas station for her to use the restroom on March 22, according to the federal lawsuit filed Thursday. The lawsuit names Valentine, Harrison County and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.

Valentine is already facing the criminal charge of “violating the civil rights of a person in custody by engaging in sexual activity” for the same incident, the Longview News-Journal reported. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says Valentine confessed to the crime earlier this year, according to the newspaper.

Valentine was transporting the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, from Linda Woodman State Jail to the Harrison County Jail about four-and-a-half hours away, the lawsuit says. Valentine and the woman were the only two people in the vehicle.

Lawyers allege in the lawsuit that Valentine had already made several sexual remarks toward the woman when she asked him to stop the vehicle so she could use the restroom. Valentine first pulled into a large gas station in Corsicana, Texas, before crossing the street to a smaller, less-populated establishment, according to the lawsuit.

When Valentine followed the woman into the stall, she believed he was going to remove her shackles “so she could use the restroom without falling,” according to the lawsuit. Instead, Valentine exposed himself to the woman, then raped her, lawyers allege.

Once back in the vehicle, Valentine continued to make sexual remarks toward the woman, asking her if she “wanted a quickie” and “whether it was good,” according to the lawsuit.

The woman reported the event upon arrival at Harrison County Jail and was examined by a nurse before being taken to a nearby hospital, according to the lawsuit.

Valentine has since resigned, the Marshall News Register reported.

The woman’s lawyers say Harrison County and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas failed to protect her because of Valentine’s history of sexual misconduct, according to the lawsuit.

In 2013, Valentine resigned from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas following allegations that he’d asked a female employee to touch his groin and “grabbed her buttocks” while on a jail elevator, the Longview News-Journal reported.

Defendants could not be immediately reached for comment.