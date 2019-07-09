Woman is sexually assaulted by the man she chased for stealing her phone, IL cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman in Chicago was sexually assaulted by a man who stole her cellphone, police say.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a 27-year-old woman was on a train platform near Millennium Park in Chicago when a man grabbed her phone out of her hands, WMAQ reported.

Police say the man ran and the woman chased him down, ultimately catching up with him before he forced her into the stairwell of a parking garage, WLS reported.

It was there that the man sexually assaulted her then ran away, police said, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Police have not taken anyone into custody, but an investigation has been opened, the newspaper reported. The woman was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.