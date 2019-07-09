Fisherman reels in 300-pound bull shark after 30-minute struggle on Texas coast

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

A fisherman in Texas had an unexpected catch on Sunday.

Jason Jenkins was fishing off the coast of Corpus Christi when he caught something on his line, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Jason Jenkins caught a 7-foot 7-inch bull shark off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Sunday. Screengrab: Dale Herd Twitter

After a 30-minute struggle to reel it in, Jenkins made the discovery of a lifetime: a 7-foot 7-inch bull shark, KSAT reported.





“It was really heavy,” Jenkins said, according to the San Antonio Express news. And it’s no surprise—the shark weighed a whopping 300 pounds.

Jenkins took a few photos on shore before releasing it back into the water, the news station reported.

It wasn’t the fisherman’s first shark, but Jenkins did say it was the largest he’d caught, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

In September, another large shark was caught off the coast of Corpus Christi, KSAT reported. It was an 8-foot tiger shark.