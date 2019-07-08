Family members start punching each other in vicious fight at Disneyland, video shows

Want to visit the happiest place on earth? Here are Disneyland’s ticket prices Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ticket prices for Disneyland range per day and per preference of park.

A violent altercation broke out at Disneyland over the weekend — and it was caught on video.

The video shows at least four people, two men and two women, punching, shoving and slapping each other at Mickey’s Toontown, an area of the theme park that is primarily geared toward young children.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the people involved in the fight are all family members.

The video, which is about four minutes long, is dated from Saturday and was posted to YouTube on Sunday. It has since been viewed more than 800,000 times as of Monday. Click here to watch the video.

At the beginning of the video, a woman in a white tank top and a man in a red shirt appear to be talking heatedly near Goofy’s house. Another man in a white shirt stands nearby, and there is a stroller close to the pair as well.

The man in the red shirt yells “I don’t give a f---, b----!” and the woman appears to spit at him. The man begins to slap the woman and pull at her hair and the nearby man in the white shirt tries to intervene.

The men start fighting as the woman pushes the stroller, which has two young children in it, out of the way.

Another woman steps in and is punched in the face by the man in the white shirt. Other bystanders intervene and pull the men apart. The man in the red shirt then starts pulling the hair of the woman in the white shirt and punches her in the head.

Several bystanders, including a Disneyland janitor, try to step in and break up the fight, which continues until park security shows up.

The family members were escorted from the park following the incident, KABC reported.

Anaheim police said they responded to Disneyland to investigate the incident and took a report, according to a tweet from the police department on Monday morning.

“All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative,” the police department said. “There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.”

"Detectives will be following up to see if any criminal charges can be filed," Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department told the New York Daily News.

“Detectives will be following up to see if any criminal charges can be filed,” Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department told the New York Daily News.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” said Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger in a statement to The Tribune. “Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.”