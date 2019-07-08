National

Man drowns saving pet pig that fell into river on tubing trip, Washington cops say

How to save yourself from drowning

Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. By
Up Next
Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. By

A family tubing trip on a Washington river, complete with a pet pig in its own flotation tube, turned tragic Sunday, Chelan County sheriff’s officials say.

The pig fell into the Wenatchee River near Monitor, prompting a 45-year-old man to dive in to try to rescue it about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Brian Burnett wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

The man, who had been tubing with his adult son and the pig, began to struggle and went under, Burnett wrote.

His son shouted for help and onlookers collected the pig and got it to shore, Burnett wrote, but they could not find the man.

Chelan County deputies discovered the man downstream and brought him to shore, but lifesaving efforts failed to revive him, Burnett wrote. His name has not been released.

California Department of Parks and Recreation explains how to properly put on a life jacket so it fits and works. To recap, it will help keep your head above the water. If it's too big, the life jacket will ride up around your face. If it's too sm

By

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney

Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.

  Comments  